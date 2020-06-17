37th Street Bakery Cinnamon Rolls

Company: 37th Street Bakery

Website: https://37thstreetbakery.com/cinnamon-rolls

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: 37th Street Bakery's unique baking process and the bold flavor of Korintje Cinnamon combine to create truly one-of-a-kind cinnamon roll taste. These lightly baked cinnamon rolls are available in two popular sizes; 3.5oz rolls (4 Count) and 1.4oz mini rolls (10 Count). Both the Cinnamon Burst and the Cinnamon Swiroll are delivered ready for resale; just thaw and display. You can merchandise them as a 37th Street Bakery branded item or add your own label to support your in-store bakery program.

