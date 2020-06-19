AEB launches comprehensive EggPro e-course

Improve your understanding of the many functional roles egg products can serve in food production and food product development with the American Egg Board’s comprehensive EggPro curriculum module on egg functionality. This online learning experience is powered by Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary school, with content tailored for food scientists, research chefs and culinoligists. The Egg Functionality module covers egg science as it relates to foaming, aeration, coagulation, crystallization control, coating, appearance and sensory attributes.

