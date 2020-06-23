Que Pasa Liberty Tortilla Chips

Company: Que Pasa Foods

Website: www.quepasafoods.com/en-us/

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Que Pasa's Limited Edition Liberty Tortilla Chips uses natural ingredients to color the chips like whole grain organic blue corn, whole grain organic white corn, and beet juice. Liberty Tortilla Chips are organic, GMO-free, nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, and made using only the highest quality ingredients—the perfect guilt-free chip to serve all summer long.

Liberty Tortilla Chips will be available at Sprouts and Whole Foods Markets nationwide starting 6/15.