The American Bakers Association announces that 2020 Technical Conference will be virtual with ABA TechCon Beyond

The American Bakers Association 2020 Technical Conference is going virtual with ABA TechCon Beyond. Given the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, ABA has made the decision to move from an in-person event in Kansas City, MO to a virtual experience.

From October 27-29, 2020, ABA TechCon Beyond will connect operations and manufacturing professionals from around the world with networking opportunities and expert-led, baker-specific education sessions. The annual conference solves today’s baking manufacturing issues through an interactive exchange of ideas and sharing best practices.

“The education content this year will not only be the same as years past, but will go beyond to deliver even more quality information for attendees to identify solutions to common manufacturing challenges and processes,” said Samantha Moore, CMP, senior director, meetings and education. “The interactive, virtual space gives attendees more flexibility to customize their experience and get the most value from the event.”

At ABA TechCon Beyond, attendees can expect

A keynote address at the start of each afternoon

Three afternoons with multiple concurrent educational sessions

Dozens of education sessions

Available to watch on-demand after the event

Virtual coffee and happy hours

Virtual marketplace (table tops)

Vander Heide and Phelps Award Ceremonies

“While we understand the necessity of a virtual event this year for the health and well-being of attendees, we also know our program will deliver valuable content and help attendees build connections across the baking industry,” said Moore.

Further details about ABA TechCon Beyond will be announced on americanbakers.org in the coming weeks.