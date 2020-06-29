Jim Mitchell joins Ciranda in product engineering role

Organic ingredient supplier Ciranda, Inc. welcomes longtime friend and food industry consultant, Jim Mitchell, in a full-time role as director of product engineering. Mitchell will be applying his experience in food engineering and functional carbohydrates to guide the company’s new product development, while also providing technical support to Ciranda’s customers and manufacturing partners.

The relationship between Ciranda and Mitchell spans over a decade. In 2008 Mitchell began working as a technical consultant for their organic and non-GMO syrups, starches and fibers. He advised on the practical uses of organic tapioca syrup with a concentration on frozen desserts, snack bars and gummy confections.

“The wonderful thing about that time,” said Mitchell, “was working with customers to recommend a formulation tweak or processing change that could solve their problem. I always hoped someday I could serve in that capacity again.”

Mitchell’s career highlights include seven years at a research management company where he innovated processing technologies for food ingredients and finished consumer goods. He designed and built a production facility for syrups and non-dairy milk bases in 2004 which led to his first patent for whole grain milk. Most recently, Mitchell co-founded PicoBrew, Inc.—a company aiming to commercialize home brewing automation. While at PicoBrew, he operated as chief science officer for the liquid processing systems, delving deeply into microbrews, spirits, kombucha, and coffee, which earned him 10 additional patents.

“Jim is an expert in his field with a deep knowledge of food and beverage production,” said Hans Friese, founder at Ciranda. “We are very fortunate that his journey led him back to us. The timing feels right as Ciranda moves into its next phase as an employee-owned company.”

While Mitchell’s career is notable, he was not the first in his lineage to achieve success in the food industry. His grandfather, William A. Mitchell, was granted over 70 food patents throughout his career, including patents for quick-set gelatin, dehydrated egg whites, and legacy brands like Cool Whip, Pop Rocks and Tang. Inventorship runs in the family.

Ciranda, Inc. is a leading supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade ingredients with expertise in flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoa and chocolate; oils and shortening; coconut products; and lecithin. The employee-owned company operates from headquarters in Hudson, Wisconsin, and is celebrating 25 years of organic ingredients.