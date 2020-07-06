Pop Zero new packaging, Cinema and Cinnamon flavors
Company: Pop Zero
Website: www.popzeropopcorn.com
Introduced: June 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.00 (snack size bag), $3.99 (5-oz. bag)
Product Snapshot: Pop Zero Popcorn recently launched its Cinema and Cinnamon flavors, with pea protein.
The health benefits of pea protein include:
- Contains all 9 essential amino acids that your body cannot create and must get from food
- Great source of branched-chain amino acids, which promote healthy blood flow, heart health and muscle growth
- Helps aid with weight loss because the high protein content can reduce your overall calorie intake
Pop Zero Popcorn is also made with algae oil, a trending superfood that is packed with an impressive amount of vitamin A, vitamin B-12, B Complex and iron, and helps boost your immune system.
The brand is also launching new packaging, including transparent ingredient labels, health comparisons and more.
