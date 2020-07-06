Pop Zero new packaging, Cinema and Cinnamon flavors

PopcornSnack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

July 6, 2020
Company: Pop Zero

Websitewww.popzeropopcorn.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.00 (snack size bag), $3.99 (5-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Pop Zero Popcorn recently launched its Cinema and Cinnamon flavors, with pea protein.

The health benefits of pea protein include:

  • Contains all 9 essential amino acids that your body cannot create and must get from food
  • Great source of branched-chain amino acids, which promote healthy blood flow, heart health and muscle growth
  • Helps aid with weight loss because the high protein content can reduce your overall calorie intake

Pop Zero Popcorn is also made with algae oil, a trending superfood that is packed with an impressive amount of vitamin A, vitamin B-12, B Complex and iron, and helps boost your immune system. 

The brand is also launching new packaging, including transparent ingredient labels, health comparisons and more.

