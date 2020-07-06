Pop Zero new packaging, Cinema and Cinnamon flavors

Company: Pop Zero

Website: www.popzeropopcorn.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.00 (snack size bag), $3.99 (5-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Pop Zero Popcorn recently launched its Cinema and Cinnamon flavors, with pea protein.

The health benefits of pea protein include:

Contains all 9 essential amino acids that your body cannot create and must get from food

Great source of branched-chain amino acids, which promote healthy blood flow, heart health and muscle growth

Helps aid with weight loss because the high protein content can reduce your overall calorie intake

Pop Zero Popcorn is also made with algae oil, a trending superfood that is packed with an impressive amount of vitamin A, vitamin B-12, B Complex and iron, and helps boost your immune system.

The brand is also launching new packaging, including transparent ingredient labels, health comparisons and more.