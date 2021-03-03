Company: Pop Zero

Website: www.popzeropopcorn.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99 (.7-oz. bag), $3.99 (5 oz.)

Product Snapshot: Pop Zero Popcorn, known for it's simplified ingredients, is launching a new flavor, White Cheddar. The vegan and gluten-free flavor will have just five ingredients, including trending superfood, algae oil and pea protein. The innovation will have all the cheesiness customers crave, without any of the cheese. Pop Zero's White Cheddar is dairy-free cheesy goodness because it has ZERO saturated fat or artificial flavor.

The new flavor will launch on PopZeroPopcorn.com in 5 oz. (MSRP $3.99) and .7 oz. (MSRP $1.99) snack bags on Wednesday, 3/3/21. White Cheddar will join Pop Zero Popcorn's lineup of Cinema (like butter, but better), Sea Salt, Cinnamon and Chili Lime flavors.