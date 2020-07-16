ABITEC Corporation acquires Larodan AB Research Grade Lipids

ABITEC Corporation, an ABF Ingredients company, has announced that it has acquired Larodan AB, a manufacturer and international marketer of state of the art, high-purity research grade lipids. This strategic acquisition will expand ABITEC’s functional lipid product offerings and scientific capabilities to better serve the pharmaceutical, nutritional and industrial market sectors.

Located at the globally recognized Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, Larodan is known for its outstanding product quality, customer-friendly approach and extensive collaborations with academic and industrial researchers. “Larodan is a world leader in the field of analytical-grade lipids and their scientific capabilities will not only expand ABITEC’s technical expertise but will also provide us with a strategic R&D location in Europe. The Larodan team has done an exceptional job in the development, manufacturing and global commercialization of their unique and highly specialized lipid reagents and we are thrilled to have them join the ABITEC team. We share a common passion for innovation and lipids, and I look forward to us working together to grow and expand their brand in the US markets and across the globe,” said Jeff Walton, CEO of ABITEC. “The acquisition will undoubtedly bring ABITEC to the forefront of the high-purity lipid market.

It will also advance ABITEC into the field of Lipidomics which has the potential to offer researchers unparalleled capabilities to identify the numerous roles of lipids across a vast spectrum of health and disease states at the chemical level. Together, the companies will create a global science-based organization that will use product innovation to propel ABITEC’s scientific and commercial interests to new heights. “We are very happy to find a new home with ABITEC, with whom we share a deep interest in lipids. Together we can immediately offer a more comprehensive service to our American customers including, larger volumes and GMP grades,” said Fredrik Lindgren, selling shareholder and continuing managing director of Larodan.