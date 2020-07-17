Quinn Snacks Grain-Free Pretzel Chips

Company: Quinn Snacks

Website: www.quinnsnacks.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.49

Product Snapshot: Quinn Foods, known for reimagining classic snacks, delivering industry firsts with real, transparent, great-tasting ingredients, recently announced their latest industry first: the first-ever grain-free, paleo-friendly pretzel chip. The non-gmo, certified gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, and dairy-free chips are receiving rave reviews from those craving delicious salty snacks but are limited by allergies or diet parameters. Available nationally at Whole Foods and on Amazon.

Quinn grain-free pretzel chips are made from cassava flour, also known as yuca, a paleo friendly and gluten free root vegetable. These plant-based chips are baked, topped with rock salt, and contain 2 grams of protein and fiber. Nutritional and ingredient info at Quinn Pretzels. At only 100 calories per serving, you don’t have to be shy about pairing these crunchy, chip-shaped pretzels with your favorite dip.

“At Quinn, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the mouth-watering flavor and texture of pretzels regardless of special diets or restrictions,” said Kristy Lewis, founder, and CEO of Quinn Foods. “Our grain free, pretzel chips allow so many people with allergies or special diets, the chance to enjoy pretzels once again.”