Nellson, LLC (Nellson), a North American manufacturer of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions, recently announced that Bart Child has been named chief commercial officer, Ray Collins has been named chief human resource officer, and Martha (Marty) Hudak-Roos has been named Nellson’s chief quality officer.

“I am pleased to recognize Bart Child, Ray Collins and Marty Hudak-Roos for their extraordinary contributions to Nellson’s ongoing success,” said Jamie Better, chief executive officer of Nellson. “Their new titles better reflect their critical roles during our aggressive transformation over the last several years under the ownership of Kohlberg & Company. With the acquisitions of Multibar, Genysis Brand Solutions, and the bar and powder operations of Nature’s Bounty, Nellson has tripled in size. We’ve also built a state-of-the-art bar facility in Ontario, California greatly expanding our growth capacity and capabilities”

Better continued, “Throughout all the challenges and successes of this transformation, Nellson and our brand partners have benefited from the talent, leadership and tireless effort of individuals such as Bart Child, Ray Collins and Marty Hudak-Roos. These outstanding executives have been my partners in leading Nellson during this extraordinary time in our company’s history and I thank them for all they do.”

Bart Child has been named Nellson’s chief commercial officer (CCO) and oversees all activities related to revenue generation including Research and Development. In this capacity, he maintains close ties with all key brand partners and is responsible for streamlining Nellson’s product development processes. Mr. Child has been with Nellson since 2007 and his deep industry experience, knowledge and judgement are invaluable.

Ray Collins has been designated Nellson’s chief human resource officer (CHRO). In this capacity, he oversees all Human Resources activity, including Safety. Mr. Collins joined Nellson in 2015 and has been responsible for upgrading all Human Resources policies and systems. He has been the driving force behind Nellson’s recent initiatives to improve communication, transparency and employee safety. During the last few months, Mr. Collins has led Nellson’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Martha (Marty) Hudak-Roos has been named Nellson’s chief quality oficer (CQO). In this capacity, she oversees all activities related to product quality, food safety and regulatory compliance. Ms. Hudak-Roos was Nellson’s Director of Quality at multiple facilities before leaving to take on the lead quality-control role at a pet food manufacturer. Since rejoining Nellson in 2017, she has upgraded Nellson’s quality and regulatory processes while steadily driving down the cost of quality.

