Company: Three Dads

Website: www.3dadspopcorn.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2 (small bag), $4 (large bag)

Product Snapshot: Three Dads Cheezy Superfood Popcorn is a brand new snack that makes use of the versatile vegan ingredient nutritional yeast. Founded with the mission to create a snack that was full of vitamins and offered a healthy dose of protein, Three Dads Superfood Popcorn allows you to enjoy snacking without any of the guilt and plenty of the goodness! Finally, a healthier and tastier popcorn with superfood qualities!

This Superfood Popcorn is chock full of the cheesy flavors everyone loves, while still staying vegan, thanks to the nutritional yeast. In its native form, yeast dates back to the Ancient Egyptians. As an excellent source of protein and fiber as well as B1, B2, B3, B6, and B12 vitamins, fortified nutritional yeast is considered by many today to be a superfood.

Three Dads Popcorn is popped by air, not oil. While most popcorn is soaked in oil and popped in a kettle, Three Dads pops their Cheezy Superfood Popcorn using nothing more than hot air with organic corn from a family farm in California. Other features include:

100 percent more protein (compared to the leading popcorn brand)

30 percent less fat (compared to the leading popcorn brand)

Excellent Source of B Vitamins, Especially B12

Good Source of Fiber

Vegan ("No Cheese" Cheezy Flavor)

Non-GMO

Whole Grain

Adam, Eric, and Noel are three dads committed to making nutritious quality snacks that they can be proud to serve their family and yours. They hope you love their popcorn's cheesy flavor as much as they do!

Three Dads Cheezy Superfood Popcorn is available at www.3DadsPopcorn.com.