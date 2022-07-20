Founded in Pennsylvania in 2014 by mother-daughter duo Lynn and Stephanie Kriebel, OMG! Pretzels has announced a partnership with its newest retail partner, Von Maur. Von Maur is based in Davenport, IA, with 36 stores in 15 states that anchor shopping malls or lifestyle centers.

The brands align well and serve the high-end shoppers that frequent Von Maur locations. OMG! Pretzels can be found in the Home & Gifts section of each store. The gourmet sourdough pretzel nuggets are available in four flavors, including Garlic, Sweet & Salty, Cheddar Jalapeno, and Sweet & Spicy. The other four varieties—Chesapeake Spice, Lemon Pepper, Salty Butterscotch, and Sweet Chili—are available on its website.

As a women- and family-owned small business, OMG! Pretzels is proud to use only premium ingredients, and its products are 100% made in America.



