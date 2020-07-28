Company: ChipMonk Baking

Website: https://chipmonkbaking.com

Introduced: March/April/June/July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $11.99-$44.99

Product Snapshot: ChipMonk Baking provides a variety of healthy baked goods, ranging from ready to eat cookies and brownies to dry mixes to bake at home. All of the products use almond flour or sunflower seed flour and other whole, nutrient-dense ingredients like coconut oil, butter, flax seed and eggs and are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free. The secret to their great-tasting, soft cookies and brownies is the unique combination of monk fruit and allulose as sweeteners.

ChipMonk's Brownie Bites were released in March 2020. They are made with sunflower flour, and are nut-free, but loaded with fiber, protein, and healthy fats. Flavors include Red Velvet, Chocolate Espresso, Banana Chocolate Chip, and CinnaBun. They retail for $11.99 (1 pouch/8 bites).

Variety cookie/brownie bundles were released in April 2020, and retail for $49.99 (6 cookie box + 4 brownie pouches). Cookie bundles were released in July 2020 and retail for $32.99 (12 cookies) and $44.99 (18 cookies). Brownie Bites bundles were also released in July 2020, and retail for $49.99 (6 pouches/48 bites/3 flavors) and $39.99 (4 pouches/32 bites/4 flavors).