Company: Spudlove Snacks

Website: https://spudlovesnacks.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Building on its early, successful launch with Amazon earlier this summer, SpudLove Snacks’ new line of potato chips are now available for purchase in all Whole Foods Market stores throughout the greater Portland and Seattle regions. The chips are offered in five varieties: sea salt, barbecue, sea salt and vinegar, jalapeno, and cracked pepper.

Sliced extra thick and featuring a small batch, slow cook process, SpudLove chips offer an extra crunchy, flavorful taste experience. The chips are made from organically-grown potatoes and simple seasonings, are USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO project verified, and certified Gluten-Free.

“In addition to demanding a delicious, super crunchy chip, customers today care about what’s in their food and where it comes from,” Sheila Stanziale, CEO of SpudLove Snacks said. “By partnering with experienced farmers who use sustainable practices to grow the highest-quality organic potatoes, we know SpudLove potato chips satisfy customers’ cravings for taste and stewardship.

Potatoes used for SpudLove chips come from family-owned farm, Threemile Canyon Farms in Boardman. Recognized for its sustainable farming practices, Threemile Canyon Farms operates both a dairy farm and a potato farm in a “closed loop” system where nothing goes to waste. Natural organic fertilizer from the cows helps the farm’s organic potatoes grow and the waste material from the potatoes helps feed the cows.

With a mission stretching beyond organic potato chips, SpudLove is committed to caring for its community as much as its potato crops and land. To that end, SpudLove has created a partnership with Farmers Ending Hunger, donating fresh potatoes every week, to help feed hungry people in its farm’s Oregon community.

Since officially launching in May, the SpudLove organic potato chips have quickly gained popularity in the organic salty snack foods space. The line has plans to further expand its retail availability this year.

Learn more about SpudLove and Farmers Ending Hunger at www.spudlovesnacks.com, and join the snacking conversation by connecting with SpudLove on Facebook and Instagram.