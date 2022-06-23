SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut Potato Chips continues to build upon its rapid growth with plans to expand nationally across all 509 Whole Foods Markets locations. SpudLove’s USDA-certified organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified gluten-free thick-cut potato chips will be at Whole Foods stores nationwide beginning this summer.

SpudLove chips are farmer-owned and farmer-grown, featuring organic potatoes grown on the brand’s own farm in Oregon using sustainable farming practices. While organic farming was once the gold standard for creating a sustainable food supply, regenerative farming goes a step further to actually improve the soil, clean up the air, and even help to reverse climate change. The brand was recently acknowledged by Whole Foods Market as practicing Regenerative Agriculture, meeting rigorous standards set forth by the company. SpudLove is among the first brands to have been granted this acknowledgment by the retailer.

“Whole Foods Market is excited to partner with SpudLove to build upon the brand’s incredible success in the Pacific Northwest region where it has been a huge hit among our shoppers and a best-in-class supplier for our region,” said Denise Breyley, Pacific Northwest local forager for Whole Foods Market. “It’s so great to have an organic potato chip that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture and is also thoughtful in its farming practices,” she added.

In May 2022, SpudLove was named a 2021 Supplier of the Year for the Pacific Northwest Region in Whole Foods’ Annual Awards program which recognizes suppliers that exemplify the Company's mission and core values, raising the bar on quality, innovation and social responsibility. The Supplier of the Year program is considered by the retailer to be their most prestigious award for suppliers who rise to the top in overall excellence.

“We are successfully tapping into consumers’ desire to indulge their snack cravings with full-flavor delicious foods made with cleaner ingredients that are also better for the planet,” said Sheila Stanziale, CEO of SpudLove Snacks. “However, when it comes to potato chips, there are very few options due to the difficulty in growing organic potatoes. Our ability to deliver on these consumer needs is a key factor in our ongoing growth.”

Launched in May 2020, SpudLove has experienced steady and meaningful growth, with significant gains over the past year, quadrupling sales from its fiscal 2021 to 2022, with plans to double that in 2023. The brand is available in more than 5,000 stores and continues to rapidly expand its footprint.