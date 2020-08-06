Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has named Ted Speas as division vice president of distribution and logistics.

He will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s Distribution and Logistics business unit including sales, operations, quality, customer service and financial performance. The position reinforces the company’s commitment to the essential and evolving food distribution market.

Speas joins Stellar after six years at Sysco Corporation where he held several VP-level positions including vice president of supply chain engineering and enterprise asset management. His career has also included serving as senior vice president of facilities and automation for C&S Wholesale Grocers and ten years of distribution operations and supply chain experience at Publix Super Markets. He is a graduate of the University of Florida’s mechanical engineering program and a licensed professional engineer in the state of Florida.

“We are excited to welcome Ted to our executive leadership team,” said Brian Kappele, president/chief operating officer at Stellar. “His extensive background in supply chain operations, network design, distribution center automation, and e-commerce fulfillment make him uniquely qualified to lead our Distribution & Logistics business unit.

“This critical market sector is transforming at a rapid pace, especially in this ‘new normal’ of uncertainty that we’re all navigating,” added Kappele. “Stellar remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to help clients transform their supply chains in order to improve operational performance and create better customer experiences.

For decades, Stellar has been a leading provider of innovative and energy-efficient low-temperature warehousing and distribution logistics solutions. With a diverse group of architects, engineers and construction professionals, the company serves the entire cold supply chain. Whether it’s design-build, design-only or construction-only, Stellar’s team of seasoned experts takes each project from concept to completion effectively and efficiently. The company has designed and built more than 2.5 million square feet of foodservice space over the past 10 years alone.