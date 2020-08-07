Mavericks Snacks, the new kid on the “kids snacks” block, is excited to announce that the company will donate a portion of its sales now through September 15 to Whole Kids Foundation, a non-profit established by Whole Foods Market. The donation will be invested in grants for school gardens. During this time, 10 cents for every Mavericks 8ct multi-pack purchased at Whole Foods Market locations across the U.S. and online will be donated to Whole Kids Foundation, helping to educate the next generation of healthy eaters.

As a kid-first brand, Mavericks aims to provide today’s growing kids with a food brand that is about them, and for them. In fact, the brand celebrates what they call the “Maverick” attitude, which is all about coloring outside the lines, ignoring the impossible, and believing in the power of play. “Our mission is to empower kids to go after their dreams, providing the fuel to help them get there,” says Tina Pate, senior director of brand activations. “We are passionate about helping kids make healthy food choices, building their confidence and encouraging them to do great things.” Inspired by the work Whole Kids Foundation is doing, Mavericks is proud to become a partner, and encourages everyone to purchase a box of Mavericks from their local Whole Foods Market or online at Amazon Prime to help schools teach children how food is grown.

Whole Kids Foundation has been dedicated to improving children’s nutrition for nearly a decade. Working in partnership with schools, educators and local organizations, the nonprofit provides grants for schools, which include school gardens, salad bars and educational beehives.

“Mavericks Snacks embodies our belief that a child reaching their greatest potential is a great investment,” said Nona Evans, president and executive director of Whole Kids Foundation. “Thanks to this support from Marvericks Snacks, we will be able to engage thousands more children in outdoor garden education.”

Whether at home, in school, or on-the-go, Mavericks has positioned itself to be the best new healthy snack choice for families this back to school season, with cool, flavorful and fun snacks that kids crave. With only 5g of sugar per serving, Mavericks’ chocolate chip, birthday cake, and double chocolate cookies offer 40 percent less sugar than the leading kids options. Their crackers, available in cheese, pizza and original flavors, are oven baked with 8g of whole grains in each serving—a nutritional benefit unmatched by competitors.

Families can find them on sale at Whole Foods Market through September 15, at $5.99 (reg. $7.99). Mavericks will also be offering $3 cash back through the Ibotta app, helping consumers stretch their dollars even further during today's uneven economic environment!

For more information, visit www.mavericksnacks.com, or www.wholekidsfoundation.org.