Blommer Chocolate Global R&D center, in conjunction with Fuji Oil, recently released a white paper entitled "Meeting the Coronavirus Challenge for Healthier & Sustainable Foods."

The arrival of the novel coronavirus has further exacerbated public health and regulatory pressures on food suppliers and processors by uncovering the tight linkage between poor food nutrition and obesity, susceptibility to serious illness and adverse environmental impacts.

This paper presents evidence that “better-for-you” and sustainable products are driving growth and that sweets & snacks must answer the call to deliver more of these versions, especially as these categories have been identified as the #1 public health target to make nutritional improvements.

Click here to download the white paper.