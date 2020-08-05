The International Association for Food Protection will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting, October 26–28, 2020. The health and safety of IAFP Members and those who attend this Annual Meeting is the Association’s highest priority. Due to the continued spread of coronavirus and the persistent pandemic, the meeting will now become IAFP 2020, A Virtual Annual Meeting.

IAFP is committed to producing a high-quality program in the virtual setting, including presentations, general sessions, exhibits, and award recognitions. After-hour options are being planned to offer conversation and networking opportunities.

Registration for IAFP 2020, A Virtual Annual Meeting will open the week of August 10, 2020. Fees have been reduced to allow for participation and can be viewed on the Annual Meeting page of the IAFP website.

A list of “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQ) is also posted on the Annual Meeting page. Further updates for this meeting will be posted on the website as plans are finalized.