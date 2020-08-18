Company: Nature's Bakery

Website: naturesbakery.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: Free

Product Snapshot: Nature's Bakery, beloved for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked snacks, is introducing the launch of Snack Sized Adventures: Recess Edition, aimed to support families during the pandemic. For back-to-school season, Nature's Bakery is offering parents the opportunity to receive a free kit, packed with supplies, activities—and snacks!—to encourage much-needed at-home recess breaks whether kids are hybrid or distance learning this fall. The Snack Sized Adventures: Recess Edition boxes are limited; parents can visit SnackSizedAdventures.com/Recess and enter for a chance to obtain an exclusive box of their own—or nominate a friend.

With the convenience of this direct-to-home experience, Nature's Bakery aims to restore a ritual so tightly associated with a return to the classroom. As many families look to a virtual start this schoolyear, these recess kits offer parents a chance to put their own spin on a beloved pastime that children don't have to miss out on because they're missing the school yard.

"Nourishing families and enabling them to thrive has always been important to us at Nature's Bakery—and while our world may be changing, this commitment to families remains the same," stated Vilma Livas, CMO at Nature's Bakery. "As families wrestle with a return to school that may look different, we want to support them with these curated recess-in-a-box kits."

With stay-at-home orders extended throughout much of the country, the better-for-you snack bar brand sought to understand how families are adjusting as the school year approaches through a nationwide survey.* Among the compelling statistics, 72% of parents revealed they find it more difficult to plan kid's activities since the pandemic hit. This inspired Nature's Bakery to create an experience that brings recess directly to families' doorsteps, eliminating parents' concern to come up with engaging activities and much-needed breaks during the school day.

Other notable findings of the survey include:

Recess may look a little different these days

Many kids are glued to their screens, especially now. One in four parents said their children typically spend free time on tablets or computers when not schooling.

Moms and dads are looking for creative ways to inspire their kids, with 78 percent admitting they wish they had the resources to motivate kids to stay active.

Snack time is more important than ever

Snacking helps us refuel and recharge, so families will want to keep their pantry well-stocked with kid-approved wholesome snacks like Nature's Bakery Fig Bars. In 53 percent of households, kids request snacks between two and six times a day, and one in 10 parents say their kids ask constantly!

Two-thirds of millennial parents say their students are snacking more often as a result of staying at home through the pandemic. And, while they're in the house more often, the majority of parents are still relying on snack bars and other no-fuss staples.

Parents are navigating uncertain times

Keeping their children happy and positive is the most important thing to moms and dads right now. Of those surveyed, 41 percent are most concerned with their child's emotional state, which surpassed their worries around their kids staying active and maintaining personal connections with friends and extended family.

Over 65 percent said the silver lining of quarantine was spending some much-needed quality time with their family.

From August 10, 2020 to September 30, 2020,** eligible participants can enter for a chance to win one Snack Sized Adventures: Recess Edition box. Each free kit includes supplies and instructional cards for three recess-inspired activities designed to deliver a feel-good dose of tech-free fun while children take a break from their schooling throughout the day. Families will receive a variety of Nature's Bakery snack bars and materials, such as chalk, cones, bean bags, and more, to create a world of imagination and play whenever the recess bell (figuratively) rings.

These activities, and more, can also be found on the Nature's Bakery snacksizedadventures.com activity generator, which launched in spring and allows parents to discover over 100+ bite-sized adventures to keep kids engaged and active. For more information about Nature's Bakery and Snack Sized Adventures: Recess Edition, visit NaturesBakery.com.