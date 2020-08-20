Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.fieldstonebakery.com/www

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: Foodservice

Product Snapshot: In September 2020, Fieldstone Bakery will introduce new Grains 2 Go Bars, which is the first time for the brand to offer two grain equivalent bars to the foodservice industry. These 2.3 oz. soft and chewy whole grain bars are available in two flavors, Chocolate Chip and Apple Cinnamon, and have just the right amount of goodness to keep you going all day.

Fieldstone Bakery Grains 2 Go Bars are:

Shelf Stable

Individually Wrapped

2 Grain Equivalent*

2.3 oz. serving size

Case Count of 144 (12/12’s)

These tasty bars provide an excellent solution for food service managers looking for Grab N Go products for schools, snack carts, cafeterias, hospitality, catering and vending. On a consumer level, these new options for two grain equivalent items accommodate the evolving needs and today’s preferences. “Fieldstone Bakery has been focused on developing a larger whole grain rich product for use in education as well as business and industry accounts applications for many years and we are proud to be able to offer this product,” said Kelley VandeLune, National Foodservice sales manager.