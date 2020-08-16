Company: Multi-Conveyor LLC

Website: www.multi-conveyor.com

Equipment Snapshot: Multi-Conveyor recently built a stainless steel constructed cleated incline trough-style belt conveyor designed to transport product waste to a customer supplied hopper.

The 24 inch wide belts feature 2 inch high flights every 8 inches that capture and incline the debris up to 50” on the incline. The product releases through a series of discharge chutes: one initial chute and a requested secondary chute.

Additional safety includes reducer drip pans to catch foreign product from contaminating the floor. Overlapped pans are hooked on for easy removal and cleaning, with a separate drip pan placed at the base.

Simple hand valves control the CIP (clean-in-place) spray system. Wash down duty motor and reducers, high-grade stainless steel and corrosion resistant inserts, and appropriate guarding built-in.

Facilitating expedient, operator safe handling of product waste was key to this project, however, the cleated incline conveyor design is used in many industries for a variety of applications.

View even more cleated incline or trough conveyors by visiting www.multi-conveyor.com. Or, follow them on Multi-Conveyor’s YouTube Channel.