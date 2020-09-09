Johan Nilsson has been a new member of the Syntegon Technology executive board since the beginning of September 2020. In the newly created position, he is responsible for the new Service and Digital Solutions business unit. Nilsson was most recently head of Service and Industry 4.0 Solutions at Tetra Pak.

At the beginning of the year, Syntegon announced that it would focus on intelligent and sustainable technologies, with a special emphasis on services. With this in mind, Syntegon expanded its service activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and implemented customer services via digital solutions. The company is taking the next steps by creating a new business unit for services and digital solutions and appointing a member of the executive board for this area.

Michael Grosse, Syntegon Technology’s CEO, is pleased that the company has been able to win Johan Nilsson. Mr. Grosse said, “Service and digital solutions are two important focal points of our business. With Johan Nilsson we have gained an absolute expert with extensive experience in these areas. He will help Syntegon to position itself even better.”

Nilsson (54) comes from Sweden. He studied engineering at Polhemskolan in Lund, Sweden, and graduated in 1986. From 2002 to 2004 he completed an executive master of business administration from the Executive Foundation Lund. He started his career in 1987 as a trainee at Tetra Pak and was promoted to head of Services in 2012. Since 2018 Nilsson has been head of Service and Industry 4.0 Solutions at Tetra Pak.