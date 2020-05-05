International Association for Food Protection elects Jose 'Emilio' Esteban to executive board

Members of the International Association for Food Protection have elected Dr. Jose "Emilio" Esteban to the Executive Board as secretary. Dr. Esteban will take office at the conclusion of IAFP 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio and will fulfill a five-year commitment to the Association, serving as president beginning in July 2023.

Dr. Esteban is currently the chief scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA FSIS) in Washington, D.C. In this role, Dr. Esteban ensures agency policies have a sound scientific basis; assesses the effectiveness of strategies and interventions to ensure food safety; and contributes scientific expertise in food safety and food security emergencies. He advises the FSIS Administrator on complex scientific matters and speaks for FSIS at national and international conferences.

An IAFP Member since 2002, Dr. Esteban has served on numerous committees, including the Program Committee, the Nomination Committee, the Foundation Committee, and several Award Selection Committees. He is also a member of many IAFP Professional Development Groups (PDGs). Dr. Esteban delivered the Ivan Parkin Lecture at IAFP 2017.

A native of Mexico, Dr. Esteban holds a DVM and MBA from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. He also completed an MPVM and a Ph.D. in Epidemiology from the University of California - Davis.