Company: Toyochem, Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.toyo-chem.com/en/

Packaging Snapshot: Toyochem Co., Ltd., a member company of the Toyo Ink Group, has developed a new pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) with a high bio-based content for use in packaging, labels and tapes. The bio-based content for the company’s Cyabine series of polyurethane adhesives recorded values up to 80 percent, while the Oribain series for acrylic adhesives up to 75 percent. Both series also include a removable PSA composition with 10 percent bio-based content, a feat that had been considered difficult to accomplish by using conventional bio-based adhesives.

As countries around the globe work to transition to a circular economy, materials produced from biomass are expected to play a key role. Given the tremendous focus on mitigating climate change and its impact, urgent research and investment is being devoted to moving away from today’s petroleum-based economy to a more sustainable one based on recycling and renewable resources. As such, bio-based materials are attracting increasing attention across a diverse range of fields, due to the ecological advantages that come with their use.

In response to these trends, Toyochem has recently developed an advanced pressure-sensitive adhesive composition with biomass content up to 80 percent. Building on its 2018 release of the industry’s first adhesives with 20 percent bio-based content, Toyochem is pleased to launch another adhesive innovation with a substantially higher content level. Researchers in Japan achieved this breakthrough by synthesizing the polymer from raw materials derived from biomass. As a result, the new adhesive gives packaging converters who are looking to incorporate biomass into their packaging structures a more eco-friendly alternative without compromising on performance.

The new Cyabine and Oribain adhesives announced today are currently available in Japan with a worldwide release to follow in the next few years. With its ever-growing portfolios of biodegradable, bio-based, ultra-high solids and water-based adhesive products, Toyochem will continually work to create innovative solutions that help reduce the environmental load on society.