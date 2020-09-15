Company: Nature's Path

Website: www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: We at Love Crunch love a good love story. And this story is one for the ages!

Fearing he would never find ‘the one’, Pretzel turned to a dating app. At first, the algorithms failed him. He scrolled and scrolled, yet still, no soul mate. Until one day, just as he was about to give up all hope, Pretzel saw Caramel. And instantly, he knew.

They met—fireworks flew—as well as a smattering of Himalayan pink salt. Nine months later, Pretzel and Caramel are delighted to welcome the result of their union into the growing Love Crunch Family, Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola!

A little bit sweet, a little bit salty, and a whole lot of delicious, Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel granola combines pretzel with dark chocolate chunks, crisp caramel puffs and a sprinkling of Himalayan pink salt for a ‘where-have-you-been-all-my-life’ experience.

“This latest Love Crunch flavor is really special,” says Love Crunch co-founder and Nature’s Path general manager Arjan Stephens. “The combination of sweet and salty is a great start to your day, or a way to add a little excitement to your snacking.”

This latest love story continues a long tradition of amorous inspiration at Love Crunch. Love Crunch founders Arjan and Rimjhim created their first Love Crunch blend as a decadent and delicious treat for their wedding guests. More than a decade later, Salted Caramel Pretzel becomes the 8th granola flavor to join the Love Crunch extended family, alongside culinary cousins Dark Chocolate & Red Berries, Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Macaroon, Espresso Vanilla Cream, Double Chocolate Chunk, Apple Chia Crumble, and Dark Chocolate Cinnamon & Cashew.

Love Crunch is fans of being mindful with their food—that’s why Love Crunch products are made with only the best, wholesome ingredients. The new Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel granola is certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Fairtrade certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Trans Fat free and cholesterol free.

Love Crunch products also give something back to the world through the Bite4Bite program, where Love Crunch donates a minimum of $1M worth of food every year to food banks across North America.

Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola is now available at select Kroger stores nationwide, and online.