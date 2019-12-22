Duravant welcomes new vice president of business development

Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has announced the appointment of Mike LaBelle to the position of vice president of business development.

”We are very pleased to welcome Mike to Duravant,” said Mike Kachmer, CEO of Duravant. “Mike is responsible for growing the Duravant family of operating companies by identifying potential acquisitions, partnership opportunities and strategic alliances in order to expand our global portfolio of products and solutions that we provide to our customers.”

LaBelle brings over 10 years of experience across a variety of roles in both corporate and financial settings, including investment banking, private debt financing, and business development. Most recently, he was a director at Twin Brook Capital Partners, which is a leading provider of financing solutions for private equity sponsors in the lower middle market. Prior to his role at Twin Brook Capital Partners, he served as director of commercial development at National Express Corporation, a $1 billion subsidiary of a leading global transportation firm.

“Duravant has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years through both organic and inorganic strategies,” said LaBelle. “I look forward to engaging with the Duravant team and leaders in the food processing, packaging, and material handling spaces to further strengthen Duravant’s position as a global leader in engineered equipment.”

LaBelle holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Accountancy and a concentration in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.