Following the transition of Utz from a privately held to a publicly traded company in August, the Rice and Lissette families—part of the third and fourth generations of the Utz family legacy—have announced their intent to make a significant philanthropic contribution of part of the family’s interest in Utz to The Rice Family Foundation, with a commitment to making additional donations in the future as well.

The initial family contribution—worth approximately $10 million—significantly increases the level of annual giving The Rice Family Foundation will be able to provide to local organizations, with the ongoing goal of supporting the education, health and general well-being of residents of Hanover and the broader central Pennsylvania community.

“For almost 100 years, Hanover has helped Utz expand beyond our greatest expectations, and we feel a special commitment to giving back to the place and the people who have been the bedrock of our success,” said Mike and Jane Rice, founders of The Rice Family Foundation. “This donation to the foundation will allow us to continue actively supporting the community, but with much greater annual impact.”

“The recent public listing of Utz Brands has positioned the company for its next century of growth,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer of Utz Brands, Inc. “The Hanover area is fortunate to have many organizations that put their time and talents to work to invest in and improve our community. As we look ahead to our next chapter, my wife Stacie and I will continue to keep our focus right here at home, supporting critical initiatives that make this such a wonderful place to live and work.”

Formed in 2017 through a contribution from Mike and Jane Rice, The Rice Family Foundation makes grants to organizations in the area that dedicate their resources to fostering a better community. In 2019, the Foundation awarded grants to 33 Hanover-area nonprofits that provide services ranging from behavioral health and wellness care to youth organizations and service providers for survivors of domestic violence. For more information, or to apply for a 2020 grant, visit The Rice Family Foundation website at www.thericefamilyfoundation.com, or contact: ricefamilyfoundation@gmail.com.