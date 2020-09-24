Exact Mixing, a supplier of innovative continuous mixing solutions, has been awarded patent protection for their Hydrobond Technology by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Originally unveiled in 2017, Hydrobond Technology delivers instant, even hydration of a dry ingredient stream (typically flour) before it enters the mixer. This uniform hydration is accomplished without adding heat to the dough, and results in shorter mixing time, with less energy required.

“This patent represents a major breakthrough in dough mixing. Rapid hydration is advanced technology to make bakery doughs faster, with more uniform moisture distribution, and with less energy,” said Jim Warren, vice president of Exact Mixing at Reading Bakery Systems.

Hydrobond Technology mixes dough on a particle‐to‐particle basis. When used with a continuous mixer, Hydrobond Technology speeds up the continuous process allowing for the use of a shorter mixer, which means a smaller footprint as well as lower equipment costs, and lower energy costs. Hydrobond Technology can also be used with a pre‐hydration system to mix particles of flour, minors and water directly into a brew holding tank.

The Exact Mixing Hydrobond Technology can be retrofitted to existing batch mixing and continuous mixing systems.