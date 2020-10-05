Company: PepsiCo
Website: www.doritos.com
Introduced: October 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.29
Product Snapshot: Doritos will be releasing its latest flavor, Twisted Lime, on October 5.
These crunchy tortilla chips are the perfect combination of tangy and heat with a mouth-watering lime flavor that finishes with a kick. Continuing the brand’s momentum after the smashing success of Flamin’ Hot Limón earlier this year, Doritos wanted to bring fans a new lime-flavored chip that packs that same intense citrus punch, without the overpowering heat.
Doritos Twisted Lime will be available through the fall/winter months for any occasion—from football watching parties to Friendsgiving—in two sizes:
- 9.75 oz., $4.29 suggested retail price
- 2.75 oz., $1.89 suggested retail price