Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$4.29

Product Snapshot: Doritos will be releasing its latest flavor, Twisted Lime, on October 5.

These crunchy tortilla chips are the perfect combination of tangy and heat with a mouth-watering lime flavor that finishes with a kick. Continuing the brand’s momentum after the smashing success of Flamin’ Hot Limón earlier this year, Doritos wanted to bring fans a new lime-flavored chip that packs that same intense citrus punch, without the overpowering heat.

Doritos Twisted Lime will be available through the fall/winter months for any occasion—from football watching parties to Friendsgiving—in two sizes: