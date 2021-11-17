Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com/brands/santitas

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29

Product Snapshot: Looking to switch up the usual this holiday season? Santitas is serving up its new Santitas Flavored Cilantro Lime tortilla chips.

Cilantro Lime is an adventurous new flavor, inspired by authentic Hispanic cuisine. Just add salsa or guacamole on the side for a party snack that can’t be beat. The new variety is available now at retailers nationwide.