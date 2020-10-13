Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, is offering bakers an interactive tour of its new Bakery Innovation Center located at its worldwide headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa. The state-of-the-art innovation center with pilot-plant equipment technology and capabilities helps bakers get the next generation of great-tasting baked goods to market quicker.

“We created this interactive tour to help bakers experience the new technology and solutions available at our Bakery Innovation Center from the convenience of their desk,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “This center can be a real game-changer for bakers. The fully equipped space mimics the commercial bakery production process, allowing us to screen and test bakery products containing Kemin’s ingredient solutions. This means customers won’t lose valuable production time running trials for challenges they are working to overcome.”

The new interactive brochure highlights some of the equipment, technology and capabilities available to bakers at Kemin’s Bakery Innovation Center, including:

Pilot-scale production equipment that mimics commercial production. This allows all new ingredients and technologies to be screened and tested in all possible processing configurations before trials are done at a customer’s facility.

that mimics commercial production. This allows all new ingredients and technologies to be screened and tested in all possible processing configurations before trials are done at a customer’s facility. Analytical lab equipment to evaluate baked goods for microbial stability and texture that remains consistent based on moisture and water activity. The Bakery Innovation Center’s texture analyzer helps evaluate dough and finished products under all moisture variations.

to evaluate baked goods for microbial stability and texture that remains consistent based on moisture and water activity. The Bakery Innovation Center’s texture analyzer helps evaluate dough and finished products under all moisture variations. Ingredient blending and small batch technology in the dry blending area have the capabilities needed to develop new concentrates, premixes, batch packs and individual components.

in the dry blending area have the capabilities needed to develop new concentrates, premixes, batch packs and individual components. Accelerated stability facility fully equipped with storage incubators that have accelerated high-temperature and humidity conditions that let Kemin create atmospheric variations in lab to evaluate the shelf life of baked goods.

fully equipped with storage incubators that have accelerated high-temperature and humidity conditions that let Kemin create atmospheric variations in lab to evaluate the shelf life of baked goods. Customer laboratory services (CLS) let bakers connect with Kemin experts who offer problem-solving skills to reduce testing time and ensure brands’ go-to-market goals are met.

“Our bakery experts learn and evaluate each customer’s commercial process in a confidential secure setting in house at the Bakery Innovation Center, which saves time and creates cost advantages with no travel required,” said Schwartz. “Bakers are sure to be inspired to create a new generation of great-tasting bakery products that are made possible with our latest technologies, capabilities and Kemin ingredient solutions for baking and snack products.”

Click here to take a tour of the Innovation Center today.