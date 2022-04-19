Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, recently added Kemin Food Technologies – North America’s new interactive guide, “Baking a difference today and tomorrow," to its website. The guide for bakery and snack producers helps users learn more about clean-label solutions to ensure products stay fresher, longer, and succeed in the dynamic and competitive marketplace.

According to Mintel’s Packaged Bread U.S, March 2021, consumers seek food products that do not contain unwanted ingredients and carry all-natural claims on the product label. Taste, however, remains a critical component to brand success, as flavor, texture and freshness outrank clean label in importance. These consumer priorities challenge bakery and snack manufacturers to balance a label that appeals to consumers with a high-quality sensory experience that delivers the crispiness, crunchiness or chewiness consumers seek in snack and bakery products.

“In the snack and bakery category, products that are formulated with fewer ingredients but still offer high nutritional value, such as reduced fat and increased proteins and fiber content, continue to grow in popularity,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – North America. “Fats and oils are key components in many baking and snack formulations and finding clean-label solutions to protect product quality and shelf life is critical to manufacturers. Kemin’s new interactive guide highlights a variety of ways producers can replace undesirable ingredients with effective clean-label solutions to ensure products stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible.”

The Kemin interactive bakery and snack guide demonstrates how the right clean label solution can provide stability while meeting a brand’s goals for clean, simple labels. These benefits include:

Retaining the fresh appearance and sensory qualities of snack foods by delaying oxidation and extending shelf life with Kemin plant extract blends

Extending the shelf life and maintaining the texture of baked goods while reducing microbes and mold, with Kemin mold inhibitors and food safety ingredients

Maintaining the texture and quality of tortillas, with Kemin’s full range of label-friendly dough conditioners, enzyme blends and batch packs to create products that stay soft, moist and pliable throughout their shelf life

The Kemin team understands how different factors—including mixing procedures, processing and storage temperatures, water activity and pH levels—affect the shelf life and consumer appeal of customers’ products. Kemin’s formulation experts help manufacturers solve formulation challenges—from the simple to the complex—to ensure products stay fresher and safer for longer so consumers can enjoy them at every stage of shelf life. With formulation expertise and an extensive portfolio of shelf-life solutions, Kemin helps manufacturers achieve "claimability" with label claims that meet consumers’ demands without sacrificing shelf life or sensory appeal.

Click here to download the interactive guide “Baking a difference today and tomorrow.”

To learn more about Kemin Food Technologies – North America’s range of antioxidants; plant extracts and blends; mold inhibitors and food safety ingredients; and dough conditioners, enzyme blends, and batch packs for bakery and snack products, click here.