Company: No Nuts! LLC

Website: https://gononuts.com/

Introduced: October 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.79

Product Snapshot: No Nuts! protein + energy bars are here. No Nuts, LLC has announced that its nut-free, gluten-free protein+energy bars are now available across the country. Made and packaged in a 100 percent peanut-free, gluten-free facility, No Nuts! bars are also dairy-free, egg-free, cholesterol-free and non GMO. Nutrition experts now estimate around 15 million people in the U.S. have food allergies. This makes No Nuts! nut-free bars a desirable new choice for allergenic families as daily snack occasions continue to increase. No Nuts! bars are delivering peace of mind and “better for you” nutrition with their line of truly nut-free, gluten-free protein bars!

“The constant promise of everything we do is the food safety and security of No Nuts! protein + energy bars,” said No Nuts! CEO Spencer Thompson. “We’re delivering the best tasting nut-free goodness we can create. The nuts are gone. We promise you won’t miss them.”

The No Nuts! line-up of bars has a flavor for almost everyone. Chocolate Chip, Lemon Crème, Blueberry & Vanilla, and Caramel Mocha. Each 50 gram No Nuts! bar contains 12 grams of energizing protein, 9 grams of fiber and no cholesterol.