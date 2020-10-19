Company: Bart & Judy's Bakery

Website: www.americascookie.com/product/2oz-chocolate-lovers-extreme

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: .58c (wholesale); $1.50

Product Snapshot: Legendary Los Angeles Cookie manufacturer Bart & Judy are proud to introduce their newest product: the Extreme Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Chocolate lovers everywhere can now celebrate a richly satisfying way to enjoy an all-natural, American treat for snack time.

The company reports that the newest “Extreme Chocolate Chip Cookie” has more chocolate than any other packaged cookie.

The new cookie is a sumptuous blend of Belgian chocolate with 65 percent organic cacao and packed with 2 kinds of dark, Belgian chocolate chips. They are virtually "little bites of happiness." Pop 'em in your mouth, make mini ice cream sandwiches or just dunk them in milk or coffee.

They feature wholesome, natural ingredients, like REAL eggs and REAL butter. Want to give yourself a real treat? Pop a couple in the microwave for 10-15 seconds, then close your eyes and drift back to when life was less complicated and baking was about sharing love.

CEO Bart Greenhut announced, “We are proud to launch our newest line of all-natural cookies especially for the vending market. The Homestyle Chocolate Chip is a new version of our classic cookies that have more chocolate than ever before.”