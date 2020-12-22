Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.littledebbie.com

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19

Product Snapshot: McKee Foods announced that that it is launching another limited-edition Little Debbie seasonal Mini Donut. Cinnamon Spiced Hot Chocolate Mini Donuts will make their way to store shelves nationwide this month.

This comforting treat features hot chocolate flavored cake donuts rolled in a mixture of powdered sugar and cinnamon spices, creating a sweet baked version of everyone’s favorite cold weather indulgence—hot chocolate with a twist.

In keeping with the character of the Little Debbie brand, the Cinnamon Spiced Hot Chocolate Mini Donuts will be packaged in bright blue resealable bags that feature cozy creatures frolicking in a winter wonderland. The donuts are available in 7.74 ounce packages and have a suggested retail price of $2.19. They will be on store shelves from December through late February.

“The chocolate and cinnamon is a wonderful flavor combination, reminiscent of steaming mugs of hot chocolate with cinnamon sticks,” said Erica Harrison, Little Debbie product manager. “They bring a little bit of comfort to cold winter days!”