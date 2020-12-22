Company: Old Trapper Smoked Products

Website: oldtrapper.com

Introduced: December 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.00

Product Snapshot: Old Trapper is catering to Americans’ love of beef this season with their line of Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak snacks. Incorporating the wood-fired smoked flavor that has made Old Trapper a well-known beef jerky name, the latest steak snacks are made from America’s favorite cuts of beef. Available in three flavors, Old Fashioned, Peppered and Teriyaki, the Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak snacks will appeal to all taste buds. And their two-ounce sizing makes them easy to slip inside holiday stockings for a tasty, unexpected treat.

Recently, the Beef It’s What’s for Dinner website ranked America’s favorite beef cuts. Snagging seven of the top 10 spots were various types of steaks.

The American craving for steak can be satisfied in a wide range of situations, but only if a cooking method is available. Old Trapper solves the steak on-the-go dilemma with its line of kippered beef steak snacks. The company is introducing its two-ounce strips of Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak strips that can be savored straight out of the packaging.

Made expressly with the steak lover in mind, the latest addition to the Old Trapper lineup starts with thick strips of lean beef. The meat is then seasoned with the company’s own blend of spices and fresh ground pepper. As the finishing touch, the steak strips are smoked with real wood, resulting in steak so good, consumers will want to serve up a side of potatoes with it.

Old Trapper’s Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak snacks come in three flavors: Old Fashioned (traditional true-blue, tried-and-true flavor), Peppered (enhanced with the spicy taste of peppercorn) or Teriyaki (a little savory and a little sweet meet in the middle). Available in both individual packs and 12-pack boxes, the steak snacks are perfect for winter snacking and make a great stocking stuffer idea for the beef lover on every gift list. The 12-pack box retails for $24.