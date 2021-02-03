Company: Old Trapper Smoked Products

Website: oldtrapper.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.00 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Old Trapper Smoked Products recently launched its Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak snacks.

Thick strips of lean beef are seasoned with the company’s own blend of spices, fresh ground pepper and brown sugar, then smoked with real wood for the finishing touch. Available in three flavors including Old Fashioned (traditional true-blue, tried-and-true flavor), Peppered (enhanced with the spicy taste of peppercorn) and Teriyaki (a little savory and a little sweet meet in the middle), the Jumbo Kippered Beef Steak snacks will appeal to all steak lovers taste buds.

Available in both individual packs and 12-pack boxes, these delicious steak snacks are perfect healthy on-the-go winter snacking. The 12-pack box retails for $24.