Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has added a new interactive mold inhibitor calculator to its Kemin Food Technologies – North America website. The tool is designed to help formulators improve texture, control microbes and molding in corn tortilla products to improve shelf life and overall performance.

“We are excited to offer a new, easily accessible digital tool that helps manufacturers troubleshoot performance issues often associated with corn tortillas,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “The high water activity of corn tortillas often causes molding and stickiness that negatively impact product quality. This mold inhibition calculator is a real-time problem-solving guide for corn tortillas, allowing manufacturers to find new and improved solutions and ensure the safety, freshness and consumer appeal of their tortilla products.”

The interactive mold inhibitor calculator allows users to:

Engage with the tool in English or Spanish

Specify the variety of flour type in formulation

Overcome performance challenges, such as mold control and texture

Choose from a wide variety of synthetic and naturally sourced solutions – including clean label, non-GMO – to achieve their label-claim goals

With a complete suite of product solutions—including mold inhibitors, antioxidants, dough conditioners and batch packs—coupled with real tortilla expertise, Kemin helps deliver better tasting, better performing and longer lasting tortilla solutions. From lab bench to store shelf, no one understands tortilla formulation, shelf life and operational challenges better than Kemin.

Kemin Food Technologies has two key features to give tortilla manufacturers an edge in a competitive marketplace—a state-of-the-art Bakery Innovation Center and an in-house Customer Laboratory Services (CLS) team. The CLS team brings in-depth knowledge of ingredient functionality, and works to help customer-partners bridge the gap between laboratory scale and commercial production, helping protect brands and speed up commercialization to get products to market faster.

To learn more about the Kemin portfolio of tortilla solutions or try the new mold inhibition calculator, click here.