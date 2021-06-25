Kemin Industries has introduced the Kemin Flour Tortilla Guide, a new downloadable performance resource complete with troubleshooting checklist, to help tortilla manufacturers resolve common performance challenges they may encounter during the manufacturing process.

“Our new downloadable tortilla performance guide and troubleshooting checklist helps manufacturers deliver better tasting, better performing and longer lasting tortillas,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “We created this complimentary resource, available on our website, to help tortilla manufacturers improve their production process and overcome common operational and shelf-life challenges.”

In the guide, Kemin Food Technologies – Americas examines 12 of the most common tortilla manufacturing problems and features various solutions to each challenge. Manufacturers can use the guide to easily search and find the needed remedy for any number of issues with which they might be struggling. The Kemin Flour Tortilla Guide also includes basic troubleshooting steps to resolve common processes and manufacturing challenges.

The Kemin Flour Tortilla Guide also defines quality and equipment terms, such as:

Tough dough/Hard dough: Difficult to press; rough, broken edges

Sticks to hot plate; broken Off-shaped tortilla: Poor-appearance edges; lacing

Sticking; peeling off Extensibility: Ability to fold/roll and stretch without cracks or tears

Sound produced when tortillas are separated; indicates sticking will start soon Alveograph: Instrument that measures gluten strength

The tortilla performance guide and troubleshooting checklist provides the industry another way to access Kemin’s technical expertise with tips and solutions that can be retrieved at any time,” Schwartz said. “We even included a glossary of terms used to describe quality concerns manufacturers may be experiencing, as well as analytical tests and lab equipment Kemin experts might reference.”

From lab bench to store shelf, no one understands shelf-life and operational challenges better than the Kemin team of experts. With quality solutions, an extensive knowledge of oxidation processes and an understanding of food products at the molecular level, Kemin provides test for customer-partners with its Customer Laboratory Services (CLS) team to discover ideal shelf-life and antimicrobial solutions.

For more information on Kemin’s approach to tortilla formulation, shelf life and operational challenges, click here.