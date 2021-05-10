Glanbia Nutritionals has launched a redesigned website at www.glanbianutritionals.com to offer an enhanced user experience that quickly connects visitors with the people, ingredients, services and expertise that can help create next-level nutrition solutions across foods, beverages and supplements.

“Glanbia Nutritionals is built to help our customers innovate for better nutritional, functional and operational performance in their products,” said Brian Phelan, CEO, Glanbia Nutritionals. “Our new website demonstrates how we can help support our customers to grow their businesses with unique, high-quality, innovative nutrition solutions, tailored to solve their nutritional and functional challenges.”

The new home page’s interactive features provide an overview of how Glanbia Nutritionals is “Built Around You” with a commitment to finding the right solution for each project. Throughout the page, users can learn how partnering with Glanbia’s team creates avenues toward successful consumer products.

As users navigate further through www.glanbianutritionals.com , they will find an open, explorable site where they can quickly access information on specific ingredients and services, as well as the company’s full offering of innovative solutions by market. The learning continues in a new, robust NutriKnowledge Center where visitors can scan through insights, nutrition resources, previously recorded webinars and more to gain deeper understanding on a number of relevant topics.

Eric Borchardt, director of corporate marketing at Glanbia Nutritionals, added: “We wanted to create a website that provides visitors with the most up-to-date information about the nutrition solutions they seek—as well as useful tools and insights that build their overall market and product knowledge. This enhanced site delivers on that promise.”

Special attention has been paid to Glanbia Nutritionals’ offerings. The new site reflects all of Glanbia’s core capabilities including proteins, custom nutrient premixes, cheese, bioactive ingredients, flavors plant-based solutions, micronutrients, and aseptic beverage manufacturing, as well as Watson Inc. ingredients including bakery ingredients, edible film products and functionally-optimized nutrients.

“As with our live interactions, we look forward to showing visitors who interact with our new web site how we can help grow their business through unique, high-quality, innovative nutrition solutions,” concluded Borchardt.