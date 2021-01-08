Global packaging company TricorBraun (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s (NYSE: ARES) Private Equity Group (“Ares”) and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (“Ontario Teachers”). Ares and Ontario Teachers’ will acquire a majority interest in the Company.

TricorBraun’s management team, including Executive Chairman Keith Strope and President and CEO Court Carruthers, will continue to lead the Company following the close of the transaction. TricorBraun’s leadership team will also retain a significant investment in the company, as will its current majority owner, AEA Investors.

“Ares and Ontario Teachers’ are the right partners to help us expand on our steady growth as we continue to build the best place for the best people in packaging,” said Carruthers. “We have had a tremendously successful partnership with AEA, culminating with record sales in 2020, and we look forward to working with Ares and Ontario Teachers’ to deliver even greater value to our customers and suppliers over the coming years.”

TricorBraun is North America’s largest primary packaging distributor and one of the largest providers of packaging in the world. The company serves consumer packaged goods companies, from cutting-edge start-ups to the world’s most iconic brands, and is a critical packaging provider for the essential personal care and household cleaning, food and beverage, and healthcare/nutraceutical industries. From rigid to flexible packaging, stock and custom capabilities, and countless options of materials, industries, and markets served, TricorBraun’s range of packaging solutions sets it apart. Serving customers since 1902, TricorBraun has grown to $1.5 billion in annual sales, with more than 1,100 team members in 50 locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

“We believe that TricorBraun’s deep expertise, entrepreneurial approach, strong track record, and exceptional culture differentiate the company from its peers,” said Brian Klos, Partner, Ares’ Private Equity Group. “We look forward to working with Court and TricorBraun’s strong management team to drive the next phase of the Company’s growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.”

“TricorBraun is uniquely positioned to serve the requirements of the packaging industry,” said Karen Frank, senior managing director, Equities, at Ontario Teachers’. “The Company has made significant investments in top talent and operations, and will seek to capitalize on those to drive long-term growth in the years ahead. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with TricorBraun through its next chapter.”

“We are proud of our work with Keith, Court, and the TricorBraun management team to help drive growth through a number of successful initiatives, creating significant long-term value,” said Tom Pryma, partner, AEA. “We value our strong partnership, and we are excited to continue our support of TricorBraun’s growth strategies.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.