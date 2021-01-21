Dynamic Conveyor Corporation is proud to be celebrating 30 years of conveyor manufacturing. Over these past years the company has grown to become a leader in the design and building of innovative conveyor solutions to the parts manufacturing, packaging and food processing industries.

Dynamic Conveyor Corporation introduced the DynaCon conveyor system to the injection molding industry in 1991. The DynaCon conveyor systems offer parts manufacturers the ability to build their own conveyors using modules (like Lego® building blocks) to configure and later reconfigure their conveyor layouts.

The DynaClean line of conveyors was introduced to food processors in 2011 as a time saving alternative to difficult to clean sanitary conveyors. DynaClean conveyors offer a patented design that cuts cleaning times in half when compared to traditional sanitary conveyors.

In 2020, the company introduced the Hybrid specialty conveyor line. The Hybrid conveyor line was developed to meet the most demanding conveyor challenges that come with limited spaces; high speeds; heavy loads; heavy impact; abrasive and/or hot and cold products.

All three conveyor lines require no maintenance, lubrication or belt tracking. Design options for each conveyor include length, width, inclines, declines, lateral turns, belt styles and an array of accessories.

Dynamic Conveyor has been a second generation women-owned business since 1995. “Our 30th anniversary reflects a milestone that reminds us of how far we have come. We are very proud of our history and greatly appreciate the opportunities we have been given to learn and grow. Our continuous growth is a reflection of our ability to help our customers increase their efficiencies with our unique conveyor solutions,” said Jill Batka, president at Dynamic Conveyor.

For more information about Dynamic Conveyor and our products, visit www.DynamicConveyor.com or call 231.798.1483.