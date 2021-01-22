Toppan Printing (Toppan) (TYO: 7911), a business in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, has formulated the “Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050,” setting out its long-term approach to global environmental issues as it aims to contribute to a sustainable society that supports all forms of life. Toppan has also revised key performance indicators (KPIs) for material issues related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and established new environmental targets for fiscal 2030.

Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050



As a member of international society, the Toppan Group aims to enable “fulfilling, sustainable living” by contributing

to decarbonization, resource circulation, and the optimal use of water through forward-looking activities with

consideration for preservation of the global environment.



(1) Contributing to Decarbonization

Aiming for virtually zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.



(2) Contributing to Resource Circulation

Aiming for zero waste emissions.



(3) Optimal Water Use

Reducing water consumption and contributing to improved water quality by preventing pollution.

Toppan Group Medium-and-Long-Term Environmental Targets for Fiscal 2030



(1) Contributing to Decarbonization

Reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 32.5% (446 kt-CO2e) compared to the fiscal 2017 level (1,373 kt-CO2e). (Energy saving of 6.5%)

Reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% (1,224 kt-CO2e) compared to the fiscal 2017 level (6,122 kt-CO2e).



(2) Contributing to Resource Circulation

Reduce final landfill waste disposal by 60% (4,444 t) compared to the fiscal 2017 level (7,407 t).

Increase waste plastic material recycling rate by 12 percentage points (to 65%) compared to the fiscal 2017 level (53%).



(3) Optimal Water Use

Reduce water consumption, improve water efficiency, and avoid water pollution risks.

(Quantitative targets will be set going forward.)

Toppan announced a declaration regarding the environment in 1992. This was subsequently updated in 2009 as the Toppan Group Declaration on the Global Environment, a fundamental philosophy for the entire group that underpins proactive efforts in consideration of the environment. The TOPPAN SDGs STATEMENT established in 2019 sets out Toppan’s commitment to incorporating the SDGs into its management strategy and strengthening efforts focused on them. Toppan aims to enable “fulfilling, sustainable living” by taking proactive steps to address environmental issues under the themes of “Companywide Materiality” and “Business Materiality,” which cover the fundamental activities of the company and specific operational initiatives, respectively.



Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050 clarifies long-term targets for “environmentally friendly and sustainable production” under Companywide Materiality. These targets will drive long-term, continuous efforts to address climate change, marine plastic waste, and other environmental issues that have become even more serious in recent years.



Based on the new vision, Toppan has also reconsidered its backcasting methodology and reviewed medium-and-long-term environmental targets to fiscal 2030, which are positioned as KPIs for environmentally friendly and sustainable production. In the area of “Contributing to Decarbonization,” the target for reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions* has been revised upwards, while new targets to be achieved by fiscal 2030 have been set in the areas of “Contributing to Resource Circulation” and “Optimal Water Use.”



The theme of Business Materiality was further expanded upon in November 2020 with the announcement of TOPPAN Business Action for SDGs. Among the areas of focus identified in this blueprint for SDG-focused business initiatives, Toppan also plans to announce target figures for “sustainable global environment” in the near future.



“Toppan Group Environmental Vision 2050 demonstrates our commitment to working with all stakeholders to shape a life that is fulfilling and sustainable for everyone,” said Yasuhiko Yamano, director & managing executive officer overseeing environmental activities at Toppan. “In accordance with the vision and the new targets, we will address environmental issues by further intensifying activities and continuing to disclose progress made.”



*Categorization of greenhouse gas emissions

Scope 1: Direct emissions from owned or controlled sources

Scope 2: Indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy

Scope 3: Indirect emissions excluding those in Scope 2