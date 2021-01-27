Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has announced the expansion of its DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose portfolio with a crystalline form certified as "Non-GMO Project Verified." This provides manufacturers with the opportunity to increase the number of retail products bearing the Non-GMO Project Verified label and certification.

With 50 percent of US consumers stating that non-GMO claims are an important factor when seeking out foods to purchase,1 it is critical that food and beverage manufacturers offer clean label products that consumers can trust.

“By expanding the DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose line of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients, Tate & Lyle is adding another tool to its extensive portfolio, ensuring that our customers can respond to growing consumer demand for healthier, tastier and clean label products,” said Abigail Storms, vice president of sweetener innovation at Tate & Lyle.

Allulose is a naturally-occurring, low-calorie sugar that exists in nature in very small quantities. Allulose delivers the same clean, sweet taste and functionality you expect from sugar (sucrose) but without the calories. Now, this crystalline form—together with the recently launched Non-GMO Project Verified DOLCIA PRIMA Allulose syrup—enables manufacturers to broaden the use of allulose to create healthier and tastier options across a diverse set of food and beverage applications.