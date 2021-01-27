As industry professionals are still unable to visit Dorner in person due to trade show cancellations, Dorner is bringing the trade show to them.

Dorner is hosting its own virtual showcase that includes nine demonstrations covering sanitary, automation and industrial applications. Each demonstration contains a video narrated by Dorner experts who point out features, benefits and other performance specifications.

The virtual showcase allows visitors the opportunity to replicate Dorner’s trade show booth experience from the convenience of their office or home. Visitors interested in chatting with Dorner personnel can do so from its Live Chat tab on its website. All registrants to the virtual showroom are entered to win cash gift cards and other prizes.

Conveyor platforms highlighted in Dorner’s virtual showroom include the 2200 Series, FlexMove, AquaGard 7350 Series, ERT250 and others. The 2200 Series is a low-profile, high-performance conveyor that comes with both fabric and modular belt options. Designed for small- to medium-sized parts, the 2200 Series features a high-speed nose bar transfer option, durable single-piece frame design, universal T-slots for adding accessories and a wide range of belting and guiding options.

The FlexMove flexible chain conveyor brings the best engineering and performance standards in flexible conveying automation. These aluminum-frame, flexible chain conveyors are ideal when floor space is limited, as they are designed to make tight 360° turns in and around machinery and equipment.

The AquaGard 7350 is the safest, most advanced modular curve chain conveyor in the industry today. It’s built for numerous sanitary applications within baking, snack food, pharmaceutical, pet food, packaging and other industries that require occasional wipe-down cleanings of the conveyor. The conveyor comes in straight belt, as well as modular belt straight and curve models.

The ERT250 is a pallet handling conveyor capable of zoning for accumulation and automation assembly applications. As implied by its name, the ERT250 uses rollers to move pallet conveyors smoothly with no friction (a byproduct often seen in belt-driven platforms).

To visit Dorner’s new virtual showroom, click: https://www.dornerconveyors.com/virtual-showcase.