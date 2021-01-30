Company: Lundberg Family Farms

Website: www.lundberg.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Lundberg Family Farms is proud to introduce a "small" addition to their portfolio of guilt-free snacks: Organic Rice Cake Minis. Now available nationwide, Lundberg's hexagon-shaped Rice Cake Minis offer a fresh take on a familiar classic.

These aren't the stale rice cakes you remember from the 1980s. Rice Cake Minis are thin, crispy, and come in five flavors: Sea Salt, White Cheddar, Apple Pie, Ginger Seaweed, and Buffalo Ranch. Ideal for families on the go or health-conscious snackers, Rice Cake Minis are meticulously crafted from rice developed in Lundberg's nursery and nurtured in Lundberg's fields. These bite-sized snacks are also USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, 100 percent whole grain, and certified gluten-free.

Plus, Lundberg has partnered with TerraCycle to make sure Rice Cake Minis packaging can skip the landfill for a second life as durable plastic goods, like park benches. Lundberg Organic Rice Cake Minis are available in-store nationwide at 2,000+ major retailers, including Whole Foods, Wegmans, and more, as well as Amazon.com.