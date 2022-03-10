Company: Lundberg Family Farms

Website: www.lundberg.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.69

Product Snapshot: Lundberg Family Farms has announced the launch of a new rice cake flavor: Salted Caramel. Unlike any other caramel rice cake on the market, Lundberg’s is made with real caramel. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly and free of additives and artificial flavoring.

“At Lundberg Family Farms, we cater to a need for wholesome, great-tasting snacks,” said Susan Shields, VP of marketing. “We know rice cake consumers are craving caramel and we’re proud to offer them the only option on the shelf made with real caramel. It’s also the only caramel rice cake made with crunchy, organic, whole grain brown rice so consumers can have their cake and eat well too.”

According to Lundberg’s recent “Snackrifices” survey, 35% of Americans can’t resist indulging their sweet tooth while another 30% say a salty snack hits the spot. Lundberg’s Salted Caramel Rice Cakes will satisfy sweet and salty snackers alike, whether topped with green apple slices and a caramel drizzle, crumbled over ice cream for added crunch, or straight out of the bag.

Lundberg first introduced its line of thick, crunchy rice cakes in the 1980s. Since then, the company has continued to innovate, adding new rice cake shapes, sizes, and flavors to their family of guilt-free snacks. The company now offers nine large cake flavors, six Thin Stackers, five Chocolate Thin Stackers, and five Rice Cake Minis, for a total of 25 rice cake products.

In addition to being made with real caramel, Lundberg’s Salted Caramel Rice Cakes are also organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and whole grain. Lundberg Salted Caramel Rice Cakes will be available to order directly from the farm at shop.lundberg.com starting June 1, 2022, and subsequently rolling out to grocery stores nationwide, at an MSRP of $4.69.

For more information about Lundberg Family Farms and other products, please visit www.lundberg.com.