Flexco and MLT Minet Lacing Technology announced that they have signed an agreement in which Flexco will be the exclusive source for MLT products in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. As part of the agreement, MLT will continue to manufacture the products for North America as Flexco integrates MLT North American business into its organization.

MLT will continue to manufacture and distribute its products through its six subsidiaries and its distribution partners throughout the rest of the world.

The terms and financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Flexco is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois U.S.A., and operates subsidiary locations in nine other countries, partnering with its distributor network to provide superior knowledge and products that make belt conveyor operations as productive as possible for its global customers.

MLT is headquartered in Saint-Chamond, France. With three factories located in France, six subsidiaries, and two R&D centers, MLT is distributed in more than 120 countries around the world. The company produces high quality solutions that are quick and easy to install and reduce the downtime of conveyor belts with definitive splice and repair solutions.

“Flexco has long respected Minet Lacing Technology’s innovative and productivity-enhancing products and we are looking forward to growing our business with our North American customers through this agreement,” Flexco President and Chief Operating Officer Thomas S. Wujek said.

“We pride ourselves on providing our North American customers with the peace of mind of knowing that we are available to help them choose the right solution for their application, and that service and support will continue to grow with Flexco,” said Shawn Godfrey, director of MLT U.S.A.

MLT CEO Group – Operations and Innovations Frédéric Guillemet and MLT CEO Group – Business and Development Patrick Vericel are very happy with their strategic partnership with Flexco in North America.

“Our company is widely known for our innovation and technical developments and we look forward to working with Flexco to increase the productivity and efficiency of the conveyor belts of customers in North America now and into the future,” Guillemet and Vericel said in a joint statement.