Company: BinMaster

Website: www.binmaster.com

Technology Snapshot: Is opening multiple programs or going to a PLC or HMI to get all the data you need to manage silo inventory a hassle? Would it be easier if all your data were in one place for all your level sensors?

Plants can manage level data from all vessels with one program. Binventory is an advanced inventory management software from BinMaster. Monitor the level of solids or liquids in bins, tanks, or silos from one platform. Binventory is a highly affordable, one-time purchase of inventory tracking for any size operation.

Binventory is now compatible with sensors using the HART protocol or Modbus output. Binventory works with many types of sensors including non-contact-radar and guided wave radar used for level measurement. The software allows for bulk densities and strapping tables to be entered for solids, while entering specific gravity for liquid tanks ensures spot-on volumes. Complex vessels of different shapes and sizes are easily configured, such as horizontal tanks, split silos, and non-linear tanks.

Program automated alerts, access real-time inventory levels, and generate historical reports from up to 255 vessels on your PC or tablet. Share access to Binventory with vendors using VMI and authorized users in production, purchasing, and finance. It is simple to use and requires no special training or support. It eliminates emailing reports and reduces interruptions to the workday.

Binventory can be used at one location or across an entire company using its multi-site feature. It requires access to a company LAN, WAN or VPN. Current readings from a vessel are generated by simply clicking on the “get reading” button. This advanced software saves time and eliminates the need to climb silos to measure each bin, making it safer while optimizing inventory levels and storage capacity.